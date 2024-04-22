Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi attended the Pakistan Trade and Investment Symposium held in Linyi in Shandong, a thriving city of trade in small goods

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi attended the Pakistan Trade and Investment Symposium held in Linyi in Shandong, a thriving city of trade in small goods.

The symposium was organized by the Linyi Municipal Government and other departments.

Addressing the participants, the Ambassador briefed them about investment policies, incentives, institutional support merits of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and other investment facilitation schemes in Pakistan.

Ambassador Hashmi visited the Linyi city and held meeting with municipal leadership.

During the meeting, the two sides decided to enhance trade and investment relations and business to business exchanges.

"Glad to visit Linyi in Shandong, a thriving city of trade in small goods, 125 wholesale markets, 39 logistic parks and 55 e-commerce parks. In meetings with municipal leadership, we decided to enhance trade and investment ties, B2B exchanges," the ambassador posted on social media platform X.

Ambassador Hashmi also explored the vibrant economic landscape of Linyi city and visited the City Planning Hall for insights into urban development strategies.

The highlight of the visit however was the vast wholesale markets and distribution centers, showcasing its scale and efficiency.