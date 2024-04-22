Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium Held In China
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi attended the Pakistan Trade and Investment Symposium held in Linyi in Shandong, a thriving city of trade in small goods
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi attended the Pakistan Trade and Investment Symposium held in Linyi in Shandong, a thriving city of trade in small goods.
The symposium was organized by the Linyi Municipal Government and other departments.
Addressing the participants, the Ambassador briefed them about investment policies, incentives, institutional support merits of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and other investment facilitation schemes in Pakistan.
Ambassador Hashmi visited the Linyi city and held meeting with municipal leadership.
During the meeting, the two sides decided to enhance trade and investment relations and business to business exchanges.
"Glad to visit Linyi in Shandong, a thriving city of trade in small goods, 125 wholesale markets, 39 logistic parks and 55 e-commerce parks. In meetings with municipal leadership, we decided to enhance trade and investment ties, B2B exchanges," the ambassador posted on social media platform X.
Ambassador Hashmi also explored the vibrant economic landscape of Linyi city and visited the City Planning Hall for insights into urban development strategies.
The highlight of the visit however was the vast wholesale markets and distribution centers, showcasing its scale and efficiency.
Recent Stories
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs
Walk marks Earth Day
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections
SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh
MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members
Current Account records surplus of $619 mln in March
Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b
Stock markets rally, oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
More Stories From World
-
Opening statements due at Trump's trial30 minutes ago
-
PSG crush Lyon to stand on brink of Ligue 1 title30 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Puntacana Championship scores30 minutes ago
-
Europe suffered record number of 'extreme heat stress' days in 2023: monitors40 minutes ago
-
Special Forces for roads security in Qassim arrest an individual attempting to sell hashish and nar ..50 minutes ago
-
Poland ready to host NATO nuclear weapons: president1 hour ago
-
Increasingly hot European summers are harming health, report says1 hour ago
-
French assisted dying bill to be examined in parliament commission1 hour ago
-
Rwanda deportation flights to take off 'come what may': UK's Sunak2 hours ago
-
Kyiv warns situation on front line to deteriorate in coming weeks2 hours ago
-
Southern China storms kill four, force mass evacuations2 hours ago
-
UK deportation flights to Rwanda will take off 'come what may': PM Sunak2 hours ago