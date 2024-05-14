PTF Selects Two More Players For Davis Cup Tie Against Barbados
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 14, 2024 | 05:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has announced the selection of two players for the Pakistan Davis Cup team after conducting trials from May 9-13 at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad.
Muhammad Shoaib and Yousaf Khalil have been selected to be part of the team along with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan for the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Barbados in September, this year, according to a press release issued here on Tuesday.
Ahmad Nael Qureshi has already been selected for the team based on his impressive performances in national and international junior tournaments.
The trials saw 10 players, (six seniors, two juniors, and two wildcards) competing for a spot in the team. The selection was based on their performance and current PTF ranking.
PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Secretary-General Col. Zia-ud-din Tufail congratulated the selected players and wished them good luck for the upcoming tournament. They asked them to display their best tennis and make Pakistan proud.
