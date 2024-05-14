Open Menu

University Of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) Quality Of Education,research Praised

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 05:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Chairman of Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan Farukh Amil with Assistant Controller of Patents Shakra Khurshid visited the University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Sitar-i-Imtiaz, Director Training Center for Biologics Production Prof Dr Amir Ghafoor Bajwa and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Ferhan Jamil were also

present.

Farukh Amil urged the necessity of educating and guiding young students and researchers in matters of innovation and the utilization of the intellectual property system.

He said the UVAS and IPO Pakistan working together was a step forward in promoting intellectual property awareness and education to empowering students, researchers and innovators to harness the power of intellectual property for the betterment of society.

He acknowledged the role of the UVAS especially its quality of education and innovative research work by faculty members for the benefit of community under the dynamic leadership of Prof Dr Muhammad Younus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Young University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

