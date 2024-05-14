- Home
- Education
- News
- University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) quality of education,research praised
University Of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) Quality Of Education,research Praised
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 05:56 PM
Chairman of Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan Farukh Amil with Assistant Controller of Patents Shakra Khurshid visited the University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Chairman of Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan Farukh Amil with Assistant Controller of Patents Shakra Khurshid visited the University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore and called on Vice Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus.
Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Sitar-i-Imtiaz, Director Training Center for Biologics Production Prof Dr Amir Ghafoor Bajwa and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Dr Ferhan Jamil were also
present.
Farukh Amil urged the necessity of educating and guiding young students and researchers in matters of innovation and the utilization of the intellectual property system.
He said the UVAS and IPO Pakistan working together was a step forward in promoting intellectual property awareness and education to empowering students, researchers and innovators to harness the power of intellectual property for the betterment of society.
He acknowledged the role of the UVAS especially its quality of education and innovative research work by faculty members for the benefit of community under the dynamic leadership of Prof Dr Muhammad Younus.
Recent Stories
Chairperson BISP urges dignity, empowerment for needy women
IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq
PTF selects two more players for Davis Cup tie against Barbados
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
More Stories From Education
-
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU8 hours ago
-
MEU to observe summer vacations from May 1819 hours ago
-
Punjab University’s convocation tomorrow22 hours ago
-
DC cracks down on exam cheats, ensures transparency21 hours ago
-
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) inks MoU with PDC4 days ago
-
PIPS And CODE FOR PAKISTAN Sign Landmark MoU To Enhance Parliamentary Services5 days ago
-
KU seminar highlights role of Islamic finance in establishing Islamic economy5 days ago
-
Chairman BISE visits examination centers to check arrangements5 days ago
-
Exam centres inspected5 days ago
-
USAID’s locally-led development in education, health transforms Buner, Upper Dir districts6 days ago
-
Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace, promoting tolerance held6 days ago
-
Security tightened to suppress 'booti mafia' outside examination centers6 days ago