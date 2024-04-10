Pakistanis In China Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr With Religious Fervor
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2024 | 10:30 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The Pakistani community living in the Chinese Capital on Wednesday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal and fervor.
Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi along with diplomats, officials, businessmen, traders, teachers and students offered Eid prayers at Pakistan Embassy mosque.
The ambassador also exchanged Eid greetings with the countrymen at the end of the prayers.
On this occasion, special prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
Local Muslims, and the diplomats and students from Islamic countries including Indonesia, Egypt, Sudan, Malaysia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh etc offered Eid prayers in different mosques.
Muslims in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Gansu province, Qinghai province and other parts of the country also celebrated the Eid ul Fitr festival with traditional zeal.
The emphasis was on family reunions, meeting friends, enjoying meals and wearing new clothes.
China is home to about 20 million Muslims from more than 10 ethnic minorities. The largest group is the Hui minority, which mainly hails from northwest China's Ningxia Hui and Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous regions.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From World
-
Egypt's women rappers fight for place in rising scene11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing hosts Eid Mela21 minutes ago
-
Antetokounmpo injury woe for Bucks; Warriors down Lakers21 minutes ago
-
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis21 minutes ago
-
Yoon faces rebuke in slugfest South Korea vote21 minutes ago
-
'Joker' pairs up with Gaga as sequel hype hits CinemaCon21 minutes ago
-
10 years after Chibok, agony of abductions plagues Nigeria31 minutes ago
-
Israel due to respond to court petition on Gaza aid increase31 minutes ago
-
From homeless addict to city chief: the unusual journey of Canadian mayor41 minutes ago
-
Drones deliver drugs, food to French prison cells51 minutes ago
-
Cash-strapped Argentines queue for eyeball scans51 minutes ago
-
US officials probing Boeing whistleblower claims on 787, 7771 hour ago