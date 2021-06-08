Palestine Not to Abandon Idea to Hold Elections, Including in East Jerusalem - Authorities

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Palestine will not stop pushing for presidential and parliamentary elections in all Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told the Qatar news Agency.

"If the Palestinian authorities agree to postpone the elections, it means that they agree with Israel's decision to annex all of Jerusalem, so the elections will be postponed until the formation of a new Israeli government, when international and regional pressure forces Israel to agree to hold the elections," Shtayyeh said.

"If they do not agree, the Palestinian authorities will try again and again to complete the electoral process, including the parliamentary and presidential elections, as well as to complete the formation of the Palestinian National Council," he said.