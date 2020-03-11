Palestinian Teenager Killed, 112 Injured in Clashes With Israel Forces in West Bank

A Palestinian teenager was killed and 112 Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, Palestine Red Crescent Society spokeswoman Erab Fuqaha told Sputnik

GAZA/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) A Palestinian teenager was killed and 112 Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, Palestine Red Crescent Society spokeswoman Erab Fuqaha told Sputnik.

"A Palestinian, 17, was killed and 112 other Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli servicemen in Amra district in the city of Nablus. We have provided first aid to those injured by rubber bullets and tear gas. Some of the injured were taken to district hospitals," Fuqaha said.

The Israel Armed Forces (IDF) said that the teenager's death would be investigated.

"Earlier in the day, serious riots took place south of Nablus, involving some 500 Palestinians.

They were throwing stones at the IDF soldiers and set tires on fire. We are aware of the reports about a dead Palestinian and several wounded. The incident will be investigated," the IDF said.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine escalated following the publication of US President Donald Trump's widely panned peace plan in late January. Palestinian leadership have firmly rejected the so-called deal of the century, which envisions Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital.