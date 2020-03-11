UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian Teenager Killed, 112 Injured In Clashes With Israel Forces In West Bank

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:51 PM

Palestinian Teenager Killed, 112 Injured in Clashes With Israel Forces in West Bank

A Palestinian teenager was killed and 112 Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, Palestine Red Crescent Society spokeswoman Erab Fuqaha told Sputnik

GAZA/TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) A Palestinian teenager was killed and 112 Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank, Palestine Red Crescent Society spokeswoman Erab Fuqaha told Sputnik.

"A Palestinian, 17, was killed and 112 other Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli servicemen in Amra district in the city of Nablus. We have provided first aid to those injured by rubber bullets and tear gas. Some of the injured were taken to district hospitals," Fuqaha said.

The Israel Armed Forces (IDF) said that the teenager's death would be investigated.

"Earlier in the day, serious riots took place south of Nablus, involving some 500 Palestinians.

They were throwing stones at the IDF soldiers and set tires on fire. We are aware of the reports about a dead Palestinian and several wounded. The incident will be investigated," the IDF said.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine escalated following the publication of US President Donald Trump's widely panned peace plan in late January. Palestinian leadership have firmly rejected the so-called deal of the century, which envisions Israel's annexation of the Jewish settlements in the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Century Fire Riots Israel Palestine Trump Bank Jerusalem Nablus January Gas Jew

Recent Stories

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

3 minutes ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

5 minutes ago

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

26 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

26 minutes ago

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

35 minutes ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.