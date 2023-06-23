Parallel Unilateral Restrictions Can Be Possible Format of Future Arms Control - Ryabkov

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The format of possible future agreements on arms control can be in the form of parallel unilateral statements on restrictions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We need to think about how to formalize possible potential future agreements.

And here, the schemes we mentioned earlier, including parallel unilateral statements, are acceptable. That, strictly speaking, is already happening. As you know, both Moscow and Washington, in fact, unilaterally announced their intention to adhere to the central restrictions under the New START Treaty," Ryabkov told reporters.