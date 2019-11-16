UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Police Ban Yellow Vest Rallies After Protesters Clash With Officers

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 09:14 PM

Paris Police Ban Yellow Vest Rallies After Protesters Clash With Officers

Paris police have banned the yellow vest rallies in the city because of violent clashes between protesters and police officers, the city's prefecture said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Paris police have banned the yellow vest rallies in the city because of violent clashes between protesters and police officers, the city's prefecture said on Saturday.

"Taking into account abuses and violence committed, the prefect of [Paris] police has requested the cancellation of the event planned from the Place d'Italie [Italy Square]," the prefecture said on Twitter.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, on Saturday afternoon, protesters built several barricades on Italy Square, and then set them on fire. The fire brigade arrived at the scene. Police squads are also present, deploying tear gas at the demonstrators.

Protesters shout offensive slogans to the police and throw glass bottles and rubbish. Thick acrid smoke hangs over the square every now and then, claps from the burst of shells and the screams of the crowd are heard.

France, especially Paris, has been swept by yellow vest protests since mid-November 2018. Started initially as rallies against fuel tax hikes, the protests then grew into a full-scale movement which representatives took to the streets every Saturday. After the government abandoned its plans on raising the fuel tax, protesters continued hitting the streets across France, demanding fewer taxes, wage hikes and even the resignation of Macron.

The rallies often ended in violent confrontations between police and demonstrators, with the later hurling stones and projectiles at officers, smashing cars and shop windows and erecting and subsequently burning barricades. Police repeatedly resorted to tear gas and water cannon to disperse the most violent demonstrators, The clashes resulted in numerous injuries, some very severe, among both police and protesters.

Related Topics

Fire Police Water Twitter France Paris Italy Gas 2018 Event From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders send condolences to King Salman on dea ..

31 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 999 cases

1 minute ago

Second round of Thal Jeep rally concludes

2 minutes ago

Health, education top priorities of PTI government ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Karachi Marathon on January 12

2 minutes ago

Govt. successfully moving towards destination of N ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.