Patrushev, Lukashenko Discuss Security Issues in CSTO in Minsk - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have discussed regional security issues in the area of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Russian Security Council said on Thursday.

"Patrushev took part in the meeting of ... Lukashenko with the secretaries of the security councils of the CSTO member states. The main problems of regional security in the CSTO area of responsibility were discussed," the security council said in a statement.