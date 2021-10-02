UrduPoint.com

Peacekeeper Killed In Blast In Mali's Troubled North: UN

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 10:32 PM

Peacekeeper killed in blast in Mali's troubled north: UN

A peacekeeper died Saturday and three others were seriously injured in Mali's volatile north near the Algerian border when an improvised explosive device went off, the UN said

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A peacekeeper died Saturday and three others were seriously injured in Mali's volatile north near the Algerian border when an improvised explosive device went off, the UN said.

"One dead and three seriously injured after one of our teams hit an improvised explosive device near Tessalit", close to the Algerian border, the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead United Nations Died Mali Tessalit Border

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa record crushing 55-run win

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa record crushing 55-run win

3 minutes ago
 Man Utd stumble again as Chelsea top Premier Leagu ..

Man Utd stumble again as Chelsea top Premier League

3 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Around 80 percent renovation work at OPD completed ..

Around 80 percent renovation work at OPD completed.: AMS LU

3 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

39 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP pr ..

Motorcycling: Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP practice times

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.