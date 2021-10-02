A peacekeeper died Saturday and three others were seriously injured in Mali's volatile north near the Algerian border when an improvised explosive device went off, the UN said

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :A peacekeeper died Saturday and three others were seriously injured in Mali's volatile north near the Algerian border when an improvised explosive device went off, the UN said.

"One dead and three seriously injured after one of our teams hit an improvised explosive device near Tessalit", close to the Algerian border, the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali said.