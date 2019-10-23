Pentagon Chief Visits Iraq As US Quits Northern Syria
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 01:05 PM
Pentagon chief Mark Esper arrived in Baghdad for talks on Wednesday as Washington pulled out its remaining troops from northern Syria through Iraq
Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pentagon chief Mark Esper arrived in Baghdad for talks on Wednesday as Washington pulled out its remaining troops from northern Syria through Iraq.
Esper was due to meet his Iraqi counterpart Najah al-Shammari.
Iraq's high command said Tuesday that "no authorisation has been given for these troops to remain on Iraqi soil.".