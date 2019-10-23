Pentagon chief visits Iraq as US quits northern Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pentagon chief Mark Esper arrived in Baghdad for talks on Wednesday as Washington pulled out its remaining troops from northern Syria through Iraq

Esper was due to meet his Iraqi counterpart Najah al-Shammari.

Iraq's high command said Tuesday that "no authorisation has been given for these troops to remain on Iraqi soil.".