UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Confirms Repatriation Of Guantanamo Prisoner To Algeria - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Pentagon Confirms Repatriation of Guantanamo Prisoner to Algeria - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday the repatriation of a Guantanamo detainee to Algeria.

"The Department of Defense announced today the repatriation of Said bin Brahim bin Umran Bakush (ISN 685) from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay to the Government of Algeria," the Pentagon said.

Last April, US authorities decided that Bakush is eligible to be transferred because he no longer represented a threat to national security, the statement noted. In February 2023, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin notified Congress of his intent to repatriate Bakush to Algeria, it added.

"Today, 30 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay: 16 are eligible for transfer; 3 are eligible for a Periodic Review Board; 9 are involved in the military commissions process; and 2 detainees have been convicted in military commissions," the statement said.

The New York Times reported earlier,  that Bakush, 52-, was one of 20 suspected low-level fighters, who were captured by Pakistani forces in the city of Faisalabad in 2002 and taken to Guantanamo Bay.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Pentagon Guantanamo Austin New York Algeria February April Congress From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

47 minutes ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

1 hour ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

2 hours ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.