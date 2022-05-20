UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Expects Russia To Treat Ukraine Azovstal Fighters In Line With Geneva Convention

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The United States expects Russia to treat Ukraine's Azovstal fighters who have recently surrendered in accordance with the Geneva convention, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

"Our expectation is that all prisoners of war will be treated in accordance with Geneva convention," he told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, Russian military said 771 Ukrainian militants from the neo-Nazi Azov battalion (under criminal investigation in Russia), who had been blocked in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol over the past weeks, surrendered in the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian forces held up at Azovstal reached a deal on the removal of the wounded from the plant and their transfer to a medical facility in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Monday.

