Pentagon Global Posture Review Strengthens Deterrence Against Russia in Europe - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The Defense Department's newly-completed Global Posture Review strengthens deterrence against Russia in Europe, Mara Karlin, who performs the duties for Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, said.

"Turning to Europe, the Global Posture Review strengthens the combat credible deterrent against Russian aggression in Europe and enables NATO forces to operate more effectively," Karlin said during a press briefing on Monday.