UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Says Consonance Of Xi, Putin Alignment On Strategic Interests 'Real Challenge'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Pentagon Says Consonance of Xi, Putin Alignment on Strategic Interests 'Real Challenge'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) US Assistant Defense Secretary for International Security Affairs Department of Defense Celeste Wallander said on Thursday that she is struck by the consonance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's and Russian President Vladimir Putin's alignment of strategic interests, which presents a "real challenge" to the United States.

"I would say on this China-Russia issue. That is an interesting incident and we'll have to track it more closely," Wallander said during a US House Armed Services Committee hearing. "I am more struck by the consonance and the alignment of strategic interests at the level of Xi and Putin, and that's the real challenge we have."

