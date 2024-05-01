China's Trade With Other BRICS Members Up 11.3 Pct In Q1
Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) China's trade with other BRICS members hit 1.49 trillion Yuan (about 209.7 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first quarter, up 11.3 percent year on year, according to customs authorities.
The trade value accounted for 14.7 percent of the nation's total foreign trade value during the same period, said the General Administration of Customs (GAC).
Among BRICS members, China's exports to Brazil and imports from it rose 25.7 percent and 30.1 percent year on year, respectively, in the first quarter.
Trade between China and Russia continued to expand during the period, featured by growth in traded products such as energy, automobiles, as well as general machinery and equipment, according to the GAC.
Trade between China and India grew 8.5 percent in the first quarter, marking growth for five consecutive quarters.
Meanwhile, as China's largest trading partner in Africa for 14 consecutive years, South Africa saw robust growth in its trade with China. During the first quarter, China's exports to South Africa totaled 35.11 billion yuan, while its imports from the African nation stood at 66.46 billion yuan, said the GAC.
