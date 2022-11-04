UrduPoint.com

Published November 04, 2022

Pentagon Says Setting Up Security Assistance Group for Ukraine Headquartered in Wiesbaden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The United States is establishing a new security assistance group for Ukraine to coordinate allies' efforts and maintain the level of military aid being sent to the country amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Friday.

"I am pleased to announce today that the department will establish the security assistance group for Ukraine, what we call SAGU, which is a dedicated headquarters element in Wiesbaden, Germany, and under US European Command to coordinate our efforts," Singh said during a press briefing. "This headquarters will be similarly scaled in scope to our current footprint, but it will ensure we are postured to continue supporting Ukraine over the long term."

