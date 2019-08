People Injured in A321 Hard Landing in Moscow Region Treated on Site - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Those injured in an emergency landing of an A321 plane in Russia's Zhukovsky Airport are receiving medical assistance on site, the regional Health Ministry told Sputnik, adding that no one had been hospitalized.

"According to the preliminary data, all passengers have been evacuated. Twenty emergency units, four disaster medicine center units and two helicopters are working on site. All the passengers are receiving medical assistance on site. According to the preliminary data, no one was killed. Nobody has been hospitalized so far," the press service said.