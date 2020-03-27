UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peru Extends State Of Emergency Over COVID-19 For 2 More Weeks - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Peru Extends State of Emergency Over COVID-19 for 2 More Weeks - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has ordered an extension of the COVID-19 state of emergency for an additional 13 days until April 12 in a bid to curb the spread of the infection.

"We have made the decision that, through a supreme decree, we will extend the state of emergency for 13 Calendar days, in such a way that the state of emergency is mandatory even until Sunday, April 12," Vizcarra said during a nationwide public address, as quoted by the state-run Andina news agency.

The initial state of emergency, declared in Peru on March 16, was due to expire on March 30. More than 18,000 violators had been detained over this time by police.

The latest update on COVID-19 toll in Peru stated 580 confirmed cases, including nine fatalities.

Related Topics

Police Peru March April Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet introduces measures to support supplie ..

35 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi D ..

54 minutes ago

NGO to utilizes foreign economic assistance for fi ..

56 minutes ago

Hammad claims shrinking imports, exports for fight ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan offers to host SAARC health ministers' co ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.