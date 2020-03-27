Peru Extends State of Emergency Over COVID-19 for 2 More Weeks - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra has ordered an extension of the COVID-19 state of emergency for an additional 13 days until April 12 in a bid to curb the spread of the infection.

"We have made the decision that, through a supreme decree, we will extend the state of emergency for 13 Calendar days, in such a way that the state of emergency is mandatory even until Sunday, April 12," Vizcarra said during a nationwide public address, as quoted by the state-run Andina news agency.

The initial state of emergency, declared in Peru on March 16, was due to expire on March 30. More than 18,000 violators had been detained over this time by police.

The latest update on COVID-19 toll in Peru stated 580 confirmed cases, including nine fatalities.