Pfizer: Covid-19 Vaccine Deliveries To Slow In Late January

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:35 PM

Pfizer: Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to slow in late January

Pfizer expects lower coronavirus vaccine deliveries for a stretch beginning in late January in order to lift output later this winter and throughout 2021, the drugmaker said Friday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Pfizer expects lower coronavirus vaccine deliveries for a stretch beginning in late January in order to lift output later this winter and throughout 2021, the drugmaker said Friday.

The pharmaceutical giant aims to boost its overall production levels of the Covid-19 vaccine to two billion doses in 2021, necessitating regulatory approvals over its manufacturing processes.

"There may be fluctuations in orders and shipping schedules at our Puurs (Belgium) facility in the immediate future to quickly enable the increased production volumes," the company said, without specifying which markets would be affected by the lower January deliveries.

"Although this will temporarily impact shipments in late January to early February, it will provide a significant increase in doses available for patients in late February and March," the company said.

