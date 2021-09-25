NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin told Sputnik that he expects to have a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov around Christmas.

"We should have. We probably going to meet each other on Christmas in Moscow," Locsin told Sputnik on Friday when asked whether he has any meetings planned with Lavrov at the moment.