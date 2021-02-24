UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 1,557 New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 24th February 2021

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported on Wednesday 1,557 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total tally to 566,420

The death toll rose to 12,129 after 22 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic, the DOH said.

It added that 392 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 523,321.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 8 million people for the viral disease since it emerged in January last year.

