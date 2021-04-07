An NF-5 fighter of the Turkish air force crashed on Wednesday in the central province of Konya, the pilot died, Sabah newspaper reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) An NF-5 fighter of the Turkish air force crashed on Wednesday in the central province of Konya, the pilot died, Sabah newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the fighter crashed during a training flight. It was part of the Turkish stars aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish air force.