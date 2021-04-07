UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilot Killed As Turkish Military Fighter Crashes In Country's Center - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:13 PM

Pilot Killed as Turkish Military Fighter Crashes in Country's Center - Reports

An NF-5 fighter of the Turkish air force crashed on Wednesday in the central province of Konya, the pilot died, Sabah newspaper reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) An NF-5 fighter of the Turkish air force crashed on Wednesday in the central province of Konya, the pilot died, Sabah newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, the fighter crashed during a training flight. It was part of the Turkish stars aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish air force.

Related Topics

Died Konya

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs participates in South African semina ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

9 minutes ago

Usman Qadir says he is missing his father today

12 minutes ago

National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) ..

15 minutes ago

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

2 minutes ago

KP Assembly Speaker visits historic St. Michael's ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.