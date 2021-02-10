UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pilot's Actions Probably Cause Of Kobe Bryant Fatal Helicopter Crash - Safety Report

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 02:40 AM

Pilot's Actions Probably Cause of Kobe Bryant Fatal Helicopter Crash - Safety Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Pilot error or bad decision making caused the helicopter crash that killed legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant in California a year ago, the National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) said in a press release.

"The NTSB determined during a public meeting Tuesday, a pilot's decision to continue flight under visual flight rules into instrument meteorological conditions, which resulted in the pilot's spatial disorientation and loss of control, led to the fatal, January 26, 2020, crash of a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter in Calabasas, California," the release said on Tuesday.

The pilot and eight passengers, including Bryant, died when the helicopter entered a rapidly descending left turn and crashed into terrain.

The flight departed from John Wayne Airport-Orange County in Santa Ana and was bound for Camarillo, the release noted.

"Unfortunately, we continue to see these same issues influence poor decision making among otherwise experienced pilots in aviation crashes. Had this pilot not succumbed to the pressures he placed on himself to continue the flight into adverse weather, it is likely this accident would not have happened," NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said.

Contributing to the accident was the pilot's likely self-induced pressure and plan continuation bias, which adversely affected his decision making, the release said.

Related Topics

Accident Weather Poor Died Santa Ana Kobe Same January 2020 From

Recent Stories

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

40 minutes ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

2 hours ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

2 hours ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

2 hours ago

Emirati 'Hope' probe nears Mars

2 hours ago

Hope Probe an example of will of Emiratis, Arabs: ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.