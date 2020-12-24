Plane With Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Arrives In Argentina - Correspondent
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:40 PM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) A plane with the first 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus landed in Argentina, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Medical personnel will be the first to get vaccinated, After more doses of the vaccine are delivered, senior citizens and members of law enforcement agencies will get vaccinated.