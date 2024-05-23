Nine Dead, Dozens Hurt, As Stage Collapses At Mexico Election Rally
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) An election rally in northern Mexico descended into tragedy after a gust of wind sent the stage careening into the crowd, killing at least nine people, including a child, authorities said.
At least 78 other people were injured in the accident Wednesday night, some seriously, according to Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia on Thursday.
Footage showed a chaotic scramble as people screamed and tried to leap away from the collapsing structure, with lights and a giant screen toppling onto the area where presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez and members of his Citizens' Movement party were standing.
"I regret to report that so far the number of people killed in the accident stands at eight adults and one minor," Garcia wrote on social media platform X, adding that at least three people were undergoing surgery.
Speaking to the press from the scene of the accident in the town of San Pedro Garza Garcia, he described the incident as "a tragedy."
Presidential longshot Maynez, 38, who escaped without serious injury, said the stage collapsed after a strong gust of wind "that lasted five minutes."
In a video on Thursday, he said the incident was "not a predictable climate phenomenon as has been speculated."
Mexico's meteorological service had warned of heavy rain, wind gusts of up to 70 kilometers (43 miles) per hour and possible tornadoes in Nuevo Leon and other northern states on Wednesday night.
Governor Garcia had urged people to avoid going outside because of the storms.
