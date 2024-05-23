Biden Woos Kenya's Ruto With State Visit
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM
President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet Thursday for his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto, who was making the first state visit to Washington by an African leader in more than 15 years at a time when the United States is losing ground on the continent to China and Russia
In a step to tighten ties with the strategic East African nation, Biden was set to ask Congress to grant Kenya "major non-NATO ally" status. Another 18 countries currently have the status, which prioritizes military and diplomatic links, although without a formal security pact.
The visit -- including a joint press conference and a lavish White House dinner -- comes as the United States and ally France are on the back foot in Africa, where massive Chinese investments and aggressive use by Russia of shadowy paramilitary groups are changing the geopolitical balance.
Greeting Ruto in front of a colorful honor guard on the White House South Lawn, Biden emphasized that the two countries are "united by the same democratic values."
"We are stronger and the world is safer when Kenya and the United States work together," Biden said.
Ruto, who also underlined Kenya's democratic record, said he would discuss climate change, debt distress and East African security with Biden.
"I am confident, Mr President, that the partnership of the United States and Kenya will give us the solutions that the world so seriously needs," he said.
