Open Menu

Biden Woos Kenya's Ruto With State Visit

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Biden woos Kenya's Ruto with state visit

President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet Thursday for his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto, who was making the first state visit to Washington by an African leader in more than 15 years at a time when the United States is losing ground on the continent to China and Russia

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet Thursday for his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto, who was making the first state visit to Washington by an African leader in more than 15 years at a time when the United States is losing ground on the continent to China and Russia.

In a step to tighten ties with the strategic East African nation, Biden was set to ask Congress to grant Kenya "major non-NATO ally" status. Another 18 countries currently have the status, which prioritizes military and diplomatic links, although without a formal security pact.

The visit -- including a joint press conference and a lavish White House dinner -- comes as the United States and ally France are on the back foot in Africa, where massive Chinese investments and aggressive use by Russia of shadowy paramilitary groups are changing the geopolitical balance.

Greeting Ruto in front of a colorful honor guard on the White House South Lawn, Biden emphasized that the two countries are "united by the same democratic values."

"We are stronger and the world is safer when Kenya and the United States work together," Biden said.

Ruto, who also underlined Kenya's democratic record, said he would discuss climate change, debt distress and East African security with Biden.

"I am confident, Mr President, that the partnership of the United States and Kenya will give us the solutions that the world so seriously needs," he said.

Related Topics

Africa World Russia China Washington White House France Visit Same United States Kenya Congress

Recent Stories

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various pu ..

Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues

6 minutes ago
 Departments urge to ensure effective representatio ..

Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget

6 minutes ago
 Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke reli ..

Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps

7 minutes ago
 Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on socia ..

Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..

6 minutes ago
 Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development pr ..

Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work

6 minutes ago
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: ..

Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo

6 minutes ago
 Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committe ..

Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

6 minutes ago
 Govt seeks private sector support to address fisca ..

Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs

16 minutes ago
 KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Ra ..

KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death

6 minutes ago
 RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention

6 minutes ago
 PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers ..

PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World