Israel warns of 'serious consequences' for ties with countries recognising Palestinian state

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 08:07 PM
Israel's foreign ministry said Thursday that Israel's ties with Ireland, Norway and Spain will face "serious consequences" after their governments decided to recognise a Palestinian state from next week
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Israel's foreign ministry said Thursday that Israel's ties with Ireland, Norway and Spain will face "serious consequences" after their governments decided to recognise a Palestinian state from next week.
"There will be additional serious consequences for relations with their countries following the decision they made," the ministry statement quoted top official Jacob Blitstein as saying.
Blitstein was speaking during a meeting with the envoys of the three countries to "reprimand" them for their governments' move announced on Wednesday.
