PM expresses gratitude to Prince Salman on his congratulatory telephone call

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for a telephone call on his re-election.

“Conveyed my sincerest wishes & prayers for the health and well-being of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz,” the prime minister posted on his X account.

He further said that he looked forward to working closely with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to transform the deep rooted, historic fraternal Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties into a comprehensive strategic partnership.