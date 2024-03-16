Open Menu

PM Expresses Gratitude To Prince Salman On His Congratulatory Telephone Call

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 11:00 AM

PM expresses gratitude to Prince Salman on his congratulatory telephone call

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his gratitude to Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for a telephone call on his re-election.

“Conveyed my sincerest wishes & prayers for the health and well-being of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul Aziz,” the prime minister posted on his X account.

He further said that he looked forward to working closely with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to transform the deep rooted, historic fraternal Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Civil, Military leadership vow to work together fo ..

Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by R ..

Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre

11 hours ago
 No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office

11 hours ago
 Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered

11 hours ago
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman

11 hours ago
 Released Senegal opponent makes first public appea ..

Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months

11 hours ago
 'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vo ..

'Everything is already decided': No suspense as vote begins in Russia

12 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA ..

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed on issue of PIA flights to Europe

12 hours ago
 Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions ..

Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

12 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Ministe ..

Pakistan committed to combat Islamophobia: Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Da ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World