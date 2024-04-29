WSSP Warns Defaulters; Pay Arrears Or Face Disconnection
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 08:19 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), in collaboration with the district administration on Monday launched an initiative to recover outstanding arrears from defaulters.
This action comes in response to the directives of the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar and is being executed in two distinct phases.
In the initial phase, emphasis is placed on issuing warnings and notices to defaulters, urging them to voluntarily settle their arrears.
Following this, a second phase is planned, involving a crackdown that includes steps such as water tap disconnections, fines, and other actions according to the provisions outlined in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act.
A comprehensive strategy has been formulated during a meeting chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner. Notices are being dispatched to defaulting consumers by WSSP's zonal managers and directors of the East and West Capital Metropolitan Government.
Concurrently, awareness campaigns are being conducted, with mosque imams utilising loudspeakers to disseminate information to their congregations.
Furthermore, efforts are underway to engage local elected representatives in encouraging community members to fulfill their financial obligations. Presently, WSSP is grappling with financial constraints, adversely affecting its sanitation and water supply operations.
Out of WSSP's total 89,000 registered users, only a mere 21,000 are consistently paying their bills. The remaining 68,000 are categorized as defaulters or intermittent payers, with 24,000 having never settled a bill, while 44,000 make sporadic payments or opt for installment plans.
The current outstanding arrears registered consumers owe to WSSP amount to approximately Rs1.48 billion. Of this, non-paying users owe Rs 700 million, while partial or irregular payers owe Rs 780 million.
The Primary objective of this operation is to address WSSP's financial challenges and facilitate improvements in its service delivery.
