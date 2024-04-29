Open Menu

Commissioner Orders To Vacate Abandoned Buildings On Priority Basis

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed to vacate the damaged the buildings of the city and the DCs were asked to take measures in that respect

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed to vacate the damaged the buildings of the city and the DCs were asked to take measures in that respect.

This decision was taken in a meeting presided over by the Commissioner at his office and was attended by Assistant Commissioner South Junaid Alam, officers of Evacuee Property Trust Board, Director of Property Tax, Excise and Taxation, KMC and officers of Land Department of KDA, while all Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video link and briefed the meeting.

In the meeting, the matter of the abandoned buildings of the Evacuee Property Trust board were reviewed.

AC South Junaid Alam presented overview about the abandoned buildings.

The meeting decided that all DCs have to identify the damaged buildings in the respective districts and submit list and report on the the Commissioner office by the next week.

The Commissioner asked the DCs to take immediate steps to protect human life from the dangers posed by the unsafe buildings in collaboration with the Sindh Buildings Control Authority.

Syed Hassan Naqvi asked the KMC to review its historical buildings and ancient markets and take measures to preserve them.

