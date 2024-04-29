Commissioner Orders To Vacate Abandoned Buildings On Priority Basis
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed to vacate the damaged the buildings of the city and the DCs were asked to take measures in that respect
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed to vacate the damaged the buildings of the city and the DCs were asked to take measures in that respect.
This decision was taken in a meeting presided over by the Commissioner at his office and was attended by Assistant Commissioner South Junaid Alam, officers of Evacuee Property Trust Board, Director of Property Tax, Excise and Taxation, KMC and officers of Land Department of KDA, while all Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video link and briefed the meeting.
In the meeting, the matter of the abandoned buildings of the Evacuee Property Trust board were reviewed.
AC South Junaid Alam presented overview about the abandoned buildings.
The meeting decided that all DCs have to identify the damaged buildings in the respective districts and submit list and report on the the Commissioner office by the next week.
The Commissioner asked the DCs to take immediate steps to protect human life from the dangers posed by the unsafe buildings in collaboration with the Sindh Buildings Control Authority.
Syed Hassan Naqvi asked the KMC to review its historical buildings and ancient markets and take measures to preserve them.
Recent Stories
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 29
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Ma ..
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 2024
GCU to remain closed on May 1
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers
Kenya Airways suspends flights to Kinshasa over DR Congo detentions
Continuing tight monetary stance SBP maintains policy rate at 22%
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities
'I walked and walked': Ukrainian grandmother, 97, flees bombed village
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf adjourned till May 2928 minutes ago
-
60 buses to be shifted on diesel under PPP-mode to provide travel facilities: Mayor28 minutes ago
-
NA passes tax laws amendment bill 202432 minutes ago
-
GCU to remain closed on May 132 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police conducts extensive operations against criminals, drug dealers32 minutes ago
-
DIG asks SSPs to ensure proper security for labour day activities30 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang takes action to support farmers30 minutes ago
-
Punjab LG women officers visit Abbottabad30 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 2 injured in different incidents30 minutes ago
-
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate38 minutes ago
-
Three Sindh Ministers visit ancestral Bhutto family graveyard34 minutes ago
-
ECP to hear PTI intra-party election case on Tuesday34 minutes ago