PM Reaffirms Resolve To Implement WB's $40 Bln Country Partnership Framework
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 07:37 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the World Bank’s unprecedented commitment of $40 billion for Pakistan under new Country Partnership Framework (2026–2035), reaffirmed his government's resolve to ensure its effective implementation in close coordination with provincial governments.
The prime minister, in a meeting with President of the World Bank Group (WBG) Ajay Banga, on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, apprised him of the government’s comprehensive reform agenda, encompassing resource mobilization, energy sector reforms, privatization and measures to build resilience against climate change.
He reiterated that the reform agenda had steered Pakistan towards macroeconomic stabilization, restored investor confidence and promoted sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
He appreciated Ajay Banga’s leadership in transforming the World Bank into a faster, more efficient and impactful development partner, with renewed focus on simplifying operations and mobilizing private sector resources, also lauding the Bank’s long-standing support to Pakistan, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating 2022 floods.
The World Bank president appreciated the reform measures being undertaken by Pakistan and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to Pakistan’s development agenda.
He emphasized the Bank’s readiness to extend continued support for advancing economic reforms and undertaking long-term initiatives on climate resilience under the new CPF.
Both sides reiterated their resolve to further strengthen cooperation under the Country Partnership Framework in order to advance Pakistan’s development priorities.
