PM, Uzbek President reaffirm commitment to multifaceted relations between two countries

ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday reaffirmed commitment to the multifaceted relations between the two countries and expanding of mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, connectivity, defence, security, culture and people to people contacts.

The two leaders expressed confidence that operationalization of the Preferential Trade Agreement and Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement would further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations.

The prime minister met with the Uzbek president on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit being held in Kazakhstan, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Recognizing the importance of Uzbekistan as a transit point for trade expansion for other countries, the two leaders agreed to focus on this particular area and to this end initiate an examination of the various options available.

The Karachi Port's connectivity to Tirmez was also discussed to enhance trade between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed Pakistan’s eagerness to see a prosperous Central Asia and enhanced regional connectivity.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the common interest of both Pakistan and Uzbekistan for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan which could be a partner in the development and prosperity of the region.

The early realization of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project was also discussed.