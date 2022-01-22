Nine Spanish parties have signed a joint manifesto against the sending of Spanish warships to the Black Sea as part of the NATO mission, as well as the country's participation in the deployment of the NATO air mission in Bulgaria amid tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Nine Spanish parties have signed a joint manifesto against the sending of Spanish warships to the Black Sea as part of the NATO mission, as well as the country's participation in the deployment of the NATO air mission in Bulgaria amid tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

The manifesto was published on Twitter by the Spanish left-wing party Podemos, which is part of the government coalition together with the Socialists. On Thursday, Podemos urged the Socialists to weigh its actions regarding the Ukrainian crisis, saying that Madrid was categorically against the war.

"We strongly oppose any threat or military aggression against a sovereign state, as well as sending of Spanish troops to the Black Sea and Bulgaria in the framework of NATO. This conflict can only be resolved through dialogue, easing tensions and with the belief that peace is the only way," the manifesto said.

The nine parties also expressed serious concern about the growing tensions in relations between the United States and Russia over the situation around Ukraine.

In addition, the parties urged NATO to abandon the idea of Ukraine's membership.

On Friday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that Madrid had accelerated the sending of two warships to the Black Sea as part of the NATO mission amid deteriorating environment at the Russian-Ukrainian border.

According to Radio Bulgaria, Robles said that the Spanish authorities had also decided to send six Eurofighter jets and nearly 100 military personnel to Bulgaria in February as part of NATO's military training. However, the Spanish Ministry of Defense did not confirm to Sputnik the information that the decision had been made officially.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that Spain and the European Union preferred diplomatic ways to resolve the conflict, but if they did not lead to de-escalation, then the allies would carry out the policy of deterrence against Russia.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concern over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support for Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in Donbas.