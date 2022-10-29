WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Poland selected the US government and Westinghouse for its first nuclear power plant, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said on Friday.

"I've just been informed that Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki just announced that Poland has selected the US government and Westinghouse for the first part of their $40 billion nuclear project," Granholm said.

Warsaw's decision will strengthen the two countries' cooperation on energy security, she added.

"I think it sends a clear message to Russia that the Atlantic alliance stands together to diversify our energy supply, to strengthen climate cooperation and to resist Russian weaponization of energy," Granholm stated.