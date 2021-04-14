Poland to Decide on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine in Accordance With EMA - Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Poland will follow the decisions and recommendations of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

When asked which decision will be taken on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the ministry's press service told Sputnik that the country, as part of the EU, chose to rely on "decisions and recommendations of the EMA."

In the meantime, Michal Dworczyk, the Polish government's vaccination commissioner, has confirmed that the first batch of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is to arrive in the country on Wednesday, as scheduled.

The delivery is due to contain 120,000 doses of the drug, set to be administered for field vaccination, given the medicine is a single dose.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company announced a halt in its vaccine rollout in Europe after US government health agencies recommended temporarily suspension of the drug's use over concerns linked to six cases of blood clots following Johnson & Johnson shots.