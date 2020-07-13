UrduPoint.com
Poland's Incumbent President Wins Sunday Runoff With 50.8% - Late Poll

Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:10 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Incumbent Polish President Andrzej Duda has secured a narrow victory in the Sunday election runoff, beating his challenger from the opposition Civic Platform party, Rafal Trzaskowski, late poll data from Ipsos shows.

Duda has secured 50.8 percent of the votes, while Trzaskowski has 49.2 percent, according to the late poll. Earlier, an exit poll conducted by Ipsos gave the incumbent president 50.4 percent of the votes, compared to Trzaskowski's 49.6 percent.

After the polling stations closed on Sunday, Duda, who is backed by the conservative-nationalist ruling Law and Justice party, told his supporters that he was inviting politicians from different camps as it was important for him to create a coalition.

The official results of the Sunday election are expected to be revealed on Monday morning, according to head of the National Electoral Commission, Sylwester Marciniak.

In the first round of the election in late June, Duda won 43.5 percent of the votes, while Trzaskowski secured 30.5 percent.

