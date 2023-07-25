Two snow leopard cubs nestle with their mother, Natasha, in their enclosure at Wroclaw Zoo, Poland

Two snow leopard cubs nestle with their mother, Natasha, in their enclosure at Wroclaw Zoo, Poland.

The worldwide population of snow leopards is approximately 4,000 to 7,000, and it has experienced a decline of at least 20% in the last two decades due to factors such as habitat loss, reduction in their food sources, poaching, and persecution.

Originally classified as endangered, the species is now categorized as vulnerable, thanks to various awareness campaigns and breeding programs.