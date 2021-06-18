Police Evacuate Train in Northern Switzerland Over Potential Threat - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The Swiss police have evacuated passengers from a train in the northern part of the country over a potential threat, the daily newspaper 20 Minuten reported.

According to the news outlet, the train was stopped at the Daniken station, in the canton of Solothurn.

The exact nature of the threat has not been specified yet.