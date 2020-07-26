UrduPoint.com
Police In Spain, Netherlands Bust Drug Trafficking Criminal Group Which Tortured People

Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Police in Spain, Netherlands Bust Drug Trafficking Criminal Group Which Tortured People

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) A joint operation by Spanish and Dutch law enforcement has exposed a criminal group of drug traffickers, purportedly implicated in kidnapping and torture of people, Spain's police said in a press release on Sunday.

Six people were arrested in the Netherlands as a result of the operation over their suspected links to a Moroccan drug trafficking network operating in the Netherlands and Belgium, according to the press release.

"Additionally, police discovered seven soundproof shipping containers equipped with immobilization and torture tools, including shackles attached to the floor, chairs with straps, and mutilation tools," the press release read.

According to the police, the group was involved in abductions as part of serious conflicts among the largest Dutch criminal networks and their affiliates in Spain.

The investigation is still ongoing, as Spanish police said they would continue to collect data together with the Dutch counterparts in order to detect other members of the network in a bid to learn more about recent abductions in the Netherlands and several killings in the Spanish region of Malaga.

