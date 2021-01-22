MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) A hostage taker was shot dead by police snipers outside a high school in southern China's Kunming on Friday, the local law enforcement office said.

"At around 17:00 (09:00 GMT) on Jan 22, a hostage taking case occurred at Dongfengxi Road in Wuhua District, Kunming. Now, the suspect has been shot and killed by the police.

The hostage was rescued," the local police said in a statement.

The case remains under investigation, the statement added.

Videos circulated on Chinese social media showed the moment when the shot fired by the police snipers hit the assailant, who took a person hostage outside a high school, in the head. The video showed a group of police officers surrounded the assailant after he was shot.