Police Kill Knife Attacker In Russia's Chechnya

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

Police Kill Knife Attacker in Russia's Chechnya

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) A man was shot dead in the main city of Russia's Chechnya region after stabbing two officers, the regional interior ministry told Sputnik.

Traffic police stopped the suspect who was driving a Hyundai in the center of Grozny at 6:05 p.m.

local time and asked for his ID.

"The driver stabbed a police officer and a [security] officer and was shot down," the ministry's spokesperson said.

The wounded officers were taken to a hospital. A smooth-bore rifle was found in the attacker's car. Police are working to identify him.

