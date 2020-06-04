UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Say Used Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters In US City Of New Orleans

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:44 PM

Police Say Used Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in US City of New Orleans

Police used tear gas to disperse crowds during overnight rallies in the US city of New Orleans in Louisiana state that erupted in the wake of the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody last month, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Police used tear gas to disperse crowds during overnight rallies in the US city of New Orleans in Louisiana state that erupted in the wake of the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody last month, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said on Thursday.

"The NOPD deployed teargas tonight to disperse protesters after the crowd refused to comply with three orders not to attempt to walk across the [Crescent City Connection] CCC," police posted on Twitter.

It added that the law enforcement officers were forced to use gas in response to "escalating, physical confrontation" with the police.

On May 25, Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing with his knee on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the man lied handcuffed on his stomach. The initial protests against police brutality and racism in various cities in the United States were soon replaced by riots, complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

Related Topics

Riots Police Twitter Died Man George Minneapolis New Orleans United States May Gas

Recent Stories

China Eases Restrictions for Foreign Airlines Afte ..

58 seconds ago

DPRK warns S. Korea against sending anti-Pyongyang ..

59 seconds ago

PTI leaders for public more cooperation to contain ..

1 minute ago

Hydroxychloroquine fails to prevent COVID-19: tria ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 8,831 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

1 minute ago

European stock markets dip at open

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.