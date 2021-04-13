Police Secures Scene of School Shooting in Knoxville, Tennessee - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The scene of a school shooting in the Tennessee city of Knoxville has been secured after multiple victims suffered gunshot wounds, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said on Monday.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas said in a statement via Twitter.