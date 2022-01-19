UrduPoint.com

Policeman, Protester Injured During Rally Of Poroshenko's Supporters In Kiev - Police

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) One police officer and one protester were injured as a demonstration of supporters of former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko clashed with the law enforcement near a court reviewing his case, the Kiev police said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kiev's Pecherskyi District Court court ruled to release Poroshenko, who is accused of treason, on his own recognizance and obligated him to hand over the passports he could use for foreign travel.

"A protest with the mass participation of citizens is taking place today in the central part of Kiev, near the Pecherskyi District Court," the police said.

"We inform you that one policeman was injured in a brawl that was a result of non-compliance with the requirements of law enforcement officers. Moreover, one participant of the protest reported bodily injury."

The police did not mention any detentions carried out during the clash.

The police have increased security measures near the court. Law enforcers urged organizers and participants of the protest to remain peaceful and not make any provocations.

