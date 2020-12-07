UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish State-owned Orlen Buys Top Regional Media Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:44 PM

Polish state-owned Orlen buys top regional media group

Poland's state-owned PKN Orlen energy group said Monday it had acquired Polska Press, the largest regional and local newspaper distributers in the EU country

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Poland's state-owned PKN Orlen energy group said Monday it had acquired Polska Press, the largest regional and local newspaper distributers in the EU country.

Orlen said it bought the company from German media group Verlagsgruppe Passau (VGP), for an undisclosed sum.

With the purchase, PKN Orlen will control the paper and digital versions of 20 of 24 regional dailies and nearly 120 local weekly newspapers, according to a company statement.

"We are, among other things, gaining access to 17.4 million users of the websites managed by Polska Press," it added.

Poland's governing nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), has long said it wanted to "repolonise" the country's media, accusing foreign-owned publications of representing outside interests, especially German ones.

VGP managing director Alexander Diekmann cited "strategic reasons" behind the decision to sell its Polish holdings.

"This will allow our press group to further implement our growth plan, which began a few years ago, particularly in Bavaria," he told the Passauer neue Presse daily.

Owners of VGP, the Diekmann family, added that "the sale remains subject to acceptance by competition authorities".

The takeover by the state-owned Orlen has raised concerns about press freedom, however.

Since winning office 2015, the nationalist PiS has taken a firm hold on public radio and television, drawing criticism from Poland's liberal opposition and international observers.

Global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said in its 2020 world report on press freedom that "partisan discourse and hate speech are still the rule within (Poland's) state-owned media, which have been transformed into government propaganda mouthpieces."

Related Topics

World German Company Sale Passau Poland 2015 2020 Family Media TV From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

16 minutes ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

16 minutes ago

Fake Degrees: Lahore High Court suspends licence o ..

2 minutes ago

Tedros Says WHO Had No Official Contacts With US' ..

2 minutes ago

Boycott-tainted poll win gives Maduro total contro ..

2 minutes ago

Sheraa’s UCAN Startup Awards honours changemaker ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.