Polling Stations Close In 6 US States In Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Polling stations closed in the first six states in United States at 7:00 p. m. EST (11:00 p.m.), making them the first to have completed the voting process in the 2020 presidential election.

Polls closed in South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Vermont and Virginia.

Meanwhile, most polling stations in Florida and New Hampshire also closed at 7:00 p.m. EST, though some were set to remain open until 8 p.m. local time.

Voters are deciding between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden, along with all 435 seats of the House of Representative and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

More Stories From World

