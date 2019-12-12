UrduPoint.com
Polls Open In Algeria Vote Bitterly Opposed By Protesters

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:45 PM

Polls open in Algeria vote bitterly opposed by protesters

Polls opened in Algeria on Thursday in a presidential election bitterly opposed by a protest movement that sees it as a regime ploy to cling on to power

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Polls opened in Algeria on Thursday in a presidential election bitterly opposed by a protest movement that sees it as a regime ploy to cling on to power.

All 61,000 polling stations around the North African country opened as planned at 8 am (0700 GMT), the official APS news agency said.

No opinion polls have been published but observers expect an extremely low turnout nationwide after months of demonstrations opposing the vote.

Five candidates are in the running, all of them widely rejected as "children of the regime" of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, whom people power ousted in April after two decades in office.

