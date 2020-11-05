(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone conversation with Bolivian President-elect Luis Arce discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations through economic cooperation and efforts to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in the South American nation, US Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Bolivian President-elect Luis Arce," Brown said on Wednesday. "The Secretary and the President-elect discussed opportunities to build on the U.

S.-Bolivian bilateral relationship, including through enhanced economic cooperation, as well as US support for Bolivia's efforts to address COVID-19."

Pompeo also congratulated Arce on his victory in Bolivia's election last month, the spokesman added.

On October 18, Arce, who represents the Movement for Socialism party (MAS), was elected president for the period of 2020-2025.

Later in the month, Arce said in an interview with Sputnik that his country plans to purchase Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for immunization of Bolivia's population.