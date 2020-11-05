UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Bolivia's President-Elect Discuss Economic Cooperation, COVID-19 - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 05:30 AM

Pompeo, Bolivia's President-Elect Discuss Economic Cooperation, COVID-19 - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone conversation with Bolivian President-elect Luis Arce discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations through economic cooperation and efforts to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in the South American nation, US Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Bolivian President-elect Luis Arce," Brown said on Wednesday. "The Secretary and the President-elect discussed opportunities to build on the U.

S.-Bolivian bilateral relationship, including through enhanced economic cooperation, as well as US support for Bolivia's efforts to address COVID-19."

Pompeo also congratulated Arce on his victory in Bolivia's election last month, the spokesman added.

On October 18, Arce, who represents the Movement for Socialism party (MAS), was elected president for the period of 2020-2025.

Later in the month, Arce said in an interview with Sputnik that his country plans to purchase Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for immunization of Bolivia's population.

Related Topics

Election Russia Bolivia October Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

6 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

5 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

5 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

5 hours ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

5 hours ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.