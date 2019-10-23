Pompeo Confirms to Ankara Kurdish Forces Withdrawn From Turkish Operation Zone - Source

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the withdrawal of Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the zone of Turkish military action in north Syria in a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Our minister had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo confirmed that the US military have notified our military authorities in written form about the withdrawal of YPG terrorists from the zone of the Peace Spring operation," the source said.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the border area of YPG fighters and create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

In a deal agreed Tuesday between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian military police and Syrian forces would patrol the area along the Syrian border with Turkey and ensure the non-appearance of any forces Turkey deems terrorists.