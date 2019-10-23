UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Confirms To Ankara Kurdish Forces Withdrawn From Turkish Operation Zone - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:45 PM

Pompeo Confirms to Ankara Kurdish Forces Withdrawn From Turkish Operation Zone - Source

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the withdrawal of Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the zone of Turkish military action in north Syria in a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the withdrawal of Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the zone of Turkish military action in north Syria in a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Our minister had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo confirmed that the US military have notified our military authorities in written form about the withdrawal of YPG terrorists from the zone of the Peace Spring operation," the source said.

On October 9, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northeast Syria to clear the border area of YPG fighters and create a safe zone for the relocation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

In a deal agreed Tuesday between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian military police and Syrian forces would patrol the area along the Syrian border with Turkey and ensure the non-appearance of any forces Turkey deems terrorists.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan October Border From Refugee Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Rabi Pirzada under fire again for sharing her imag ..

6 minutes ago

Accountability Court rejects Maryam Nawaz's plea t ..

21 minutes ago

Ali Imran, Rohail Nazir help Northern to seven-wic ..

38 minutes ago

MoHR provided legal facility to 233 convicted pris ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Sees No Kiev's Steps to Prepare Normandy F ..

1 minute ago

PIAF condemns Indian aggression on LoC, expresses ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.